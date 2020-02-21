Alex Jennings Will Star in World Premiere of The Southbury Child, Directed by Nicholas Hytner

Stephen Beresford’s play will debut at the Bridge Theatre.

Three-time Olivier winner Alex Jennings (Too Clever by Half, Peer Gynt, My Fair Lady) will head the cast of the world premiere of Stephen Beresford’s The Southbury Child at London's Bridge Theatre.

Directed by Nicholas Hytner, previews will begin April 22 prior to an official opening April 29 for a limited run through June 27. Additional casting will be announced.

The Southbury Child centers on David Highland, who has kept a grip on his remote coastal parish through a combination of disordered charm and determination. But when his faith impels him to take a hard line with a bereaved parishioner, he finds himself dangerously isolated from public opinion.

The production will also have design by Mark Thompson with sound by George Dennis and lighting by Max Narula.

Hytner previously directed Jennings in Hymn and Cocktail Sticks, Collaborators, The Habit of Art, The Alchemist, The Winter’s Tale, and The Importance of Being Earnest. He was last on stage in Hansard at the National Theatre. His many screen credits include Prince Charles in The Queen, Alan Bennett in The Lady in the Van alongside Maggie Smith and directed by Hytner, the Duke of Windsor in The Crown, and Stephen Friers’ A Very English Scandal.

