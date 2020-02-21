Alex Jennings Will Star in World Premiere of The Southbury Child, Directed by Nicholas Hytner

toggle menu
toggle search form
London News   Alex Jennings Will Star in World Premiere of The Southbury Child, Directed by Nicholas Hytner
By Andrew Gans
Feb 21, 2020
 
Stephen Beresford’s play will debut at the Bridge Theatre.
Alex Jennings
Alex Jennings

Three-time Olivier winner Alex Jennings (Too Clever by Half, Peer Gynt, My Fair Lady) will head the cast of the world premiere of Stephen Beresford’s The Southbury Child at London's Bridge Theatre.

Directed by Nicholas Hytner, previews will begin April 22 prior to an official opening April 29 for a limited run through June 27. Additional casting will be announced.

The Southbury Child centers on David Highland, who has kept a grip on his remote coastal parish through a combination of disordered charm and determination. But when his faith impels him to take a hard line with a bereaved parishioner, he finds himself dangerously isolated from public opinion.

The production will also have design by Mark Thompson with sound by George Dennis and lighting by Max Narula.

Hytner previously directed Jennings in Hymn and Cocktail Sticks, Collaborators, The Habit of Art, The Alchemist, The Winter’s Tale, and The Importance of Being Earnest. He was last on stage in Hansard at the National Theatre. His many screen credits include Prince Charles in The Queen, Alan Bennett in The Lady in the Van alongside Maggie Smith and directed by Hytner, the Duke of Windsor in The Crown, and Stephen Friers’ A Very English Scandal.

See What Else Is Scheduled to Perform in London

A Midsummer Night's Dream on Broadway

A Midsummer Night's Dream on Broadway

A Midsummer Night's Dream opened at The Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on March 31, 1996.

6 PHOTOS
Alex Jennings and Lindsay Duncan
Alex Jennings and Lindsay Duncan Alastair Muir
Barry Lynch
Barry Lynch Clive Barda
Lindsay Duncan
Lindsay Duncan Alastair Muir
Alex Jennings and Lindsay Duncan
Alex Jennings and Lindsay Duncan Alastair Muir
Barry Lynch
Barry Lynch Clive Barda
Lindsay Duncan
Lindsay Duncan Alastair Muir
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!