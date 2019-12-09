Alexandra Burke Will Star in Musical Adaptation of My Best Friend’s Wedding

The touring production will feature songs by Burt Bacharach and Hal David, including "I Say a Little Prayer" and "I'll Never Fall in Love Again."

A musical adaptation of the 1997 romantic comedy My Best Friend's Wedding will premiere next year. Starring as Julianne Potter, the role originated on screen by Julia Roberts, will be X Factor winner and stage alum Alexandra Burke.

The U.K. and Ireland tour will kick off September 19 at Plymouth's Theatre Royal, with subsequent stops including Manchester, Leicester, Dublin, and Sheffield.

The musical will feature a book by Ronald Bass (screenwriter of the original film) and Jonathan Harvey and include songs by Burt Bacharach and Hal David, including "I Say a Little Prayer," which plays a key role in the movie, about a woman who realizes she's in love with her best friend—just as he's about to marry someone else.

Burke has appeared in the West End in The Bodyguard, Chess, and Chicago, as well as the U.K. and Ireland tour of Sister Act. Her discography includes her debut album Overcome and last year's The Truth Is.

Meanwhile, another Julia Roberts-led romantic comedy is poised to jump from screen to stage across the pond, with the Pretty Woman musical set to begin at London's Piccadilly Theatre Valentine's Day next year.