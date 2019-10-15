Alexis Scheer’s Our Dear Dead Drug Lord Extends Again Off-Broadway

The critically acclaimed world premiere, directed by Whitney White, will play through November.

The world premiere of Alexis Scheer’s Our Dear Dead Drug Lord, in which a gang of teenage girls gathers in an abandoned tree house to summon the ghost of Pablo Escobar, has extended a second time and will now play at WP's McGinn/Cazale Theater through November 3.

A co-production from WP Theater and Second Stage, directed by Whitney White, the dark comedy opened to critical acclaim September 24 and was originally extended an additional week through October 27.

White directs a cast made up of Carmen Berkeley, Daniel Duque-Estrada, Alyssa May Gold, Rebecca Jimenez, Michaela Perez, and Malika Samuel.

Our Dear Dead Drug Lord features scenic design by Yu-Hsuan Chen, costume design by Andrew Jean, lighting design by Lucrecia Briceno, sound design by Fan Zhang, intimacy and fight direction by Judi Lewis Ockler, and casting by Kelly Gillespie.