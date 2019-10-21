Alexis Scheer’s Our Dear Dead Drug Lord Extends Into New Year

The critically acclaimed world premiere, directed by Whitney White, is a co-production between WP Theater and Second Stage.

The world premiere of Alexis Scheer’s Our Dear Dead Drug Lord, in which a gang of teenage girls gathers in an abandoned tree house to summon the ghost of Pablo Escobar, has extended a third time and will now play at WP's McGinn/Cazale Theater through January 5, 2020.

The special nine-week extension is presented by producers Benjamin Simpson, Joseph Longthorne, and Jana Shea.

“This play has caught fire because it represents an audacious debut, matched by fearless direction, design, and performances from this women-led team,” said Simpson, Longthorne, and Shea. “Because of the overwhelming response to the play, and a desire to keep that momentum going, we were inspired to find a way to extend its run even further without altering any of the amazing alchemy of what’s happening at the McGinn/Cazale.”

A co-production between WP Theater and Second Stage, directed by Whitney White, the dark comedy opened to critical acclaim September 24 and was originally extended an additional week through October 27, and then again through November 3.

White directs a cast made up of Carmen Berkeley, Daniel Duque-Estrada, Alyssa May Gold, Rebecca Jimenez, Michaela Perez, and Malika Samuel. Berkeley, Gold, Jimenez, and Samuel will stay in the show throughout the new extension, with additional casting to be announced.

Our Dear Dead Drug Lord features scenic design by Yu-Hsuan Chen, costume design by Andrew Jean, lighting design by Lucrecia Briceno, sound design by Fan Zhang, intimacy and fight direction by Judi Lewis Ockler, and casting by Kelly Gillespie.