Alfred Enoch to Star in Romeo & Juliet at Shakespeare’s Globe

Ola Ince directs the London production starring the How to Get Away With Murder and Harry Potter actor.

Alfred Enoch, known for his roles in How to Get Away With Murder, the Harry Potter films, and the West End production of Red, will next play Romeo in Shakespeare's Globe's upcoming production of Romeo & Juliet.

Directed by Ola Ince, performances will begin in London April 14 for a run through July 12. Ince directed Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' Appropriate at the Donmar Warehouse and the Royal Court staging of Poet In Da Corner by Debris Stevenson featuring Jammz.

Further casting for the Globe production of Romeo & Juliet, including the role of Juliet, will be announced at a later date.

Learn more about the upcoming production at Shakespearesglobe.com.