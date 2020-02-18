Ali Ewoldt, Ann Harada, Josh Dela Cruz, More Will Star in National Asian Artists Project’s Cinderella—In Concert

Alan Muraoka will direct the March 2 performance.

National Asian Artists Project will present a concert version of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II’s Cinderella March 2 at 8 PM at The Alvin Ailey Citicorp Theater on 55th Street.

Cinderella—In Concert is part of NAAP’s Rediscover Series, which explores classic American musicals with professional artists of Asian descent, proving that great works of theatre speak to all communities. Alan Muraoka will direct with musical direction by Kristen Lee Rosenfeld and choreography by Billy Bustamante.

The cast will feature Ali Ewoldt (The Phantom of the Opera, The King and I), Ann Harada (Avenue Q, Cinderella, Emojiland), Josh Dela Cruz (Aladdin), Carol Angeli, Hannah Balagot, Cáitlín Burke, Jordan De Leon, Kendyl Ito, Kevin Kulp, Jason Ma, Jaygee Macapugay, Mia Mooko, Anthony Obnial, James Seol, Kyra Smith, Matheus Ting, Vishal Vaidya, and Kelli Youngman with the NAAP Kids and the NAAP Broadway Community Chorus.

National Asian Artists Project, which was co-founded by Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award honoree Baayork Lee, Steven Eng, and Nina Zoie Lam, is a community of artists, educators, administrators, community leaders, and professionals, who recognize the need to build bridges between the work of artists of Asian descent, and the many communities that the work can serve.

