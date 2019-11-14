Ali Stroker, Jeremy O. Harris, Mj Rodriguez, More Are on Time’s 100 Next List

The inaugural list spotlights rising stars who are shaping the future.

After 15 years of publishing its annual TIME 100, a list of 100 individuals from around the globe, Time magazine has launched the TIME 100 Next: a new list spotlighting rising stars who are shaping the future of business, entertainment, sports, politics, science, health, and more.

A number of theatre artists are featured, including Tony winner Ali Stroker, Hello, Dolly!'s Beanie Feldstein, POSE star Mj Rodriguez, Asia Kate Dillon, and Slave Play playwright Jeremy O. Harris.

Stroker's profile was penned by fellow Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth. "This girl can dance, act and sing anything," says Chenoweth. "Whoever plays Ado Annie in Oklahoma! risks being seen as irritating or unfunny—two words no comedian (or actress) ever wants to hear. But she took the role and made it iconic."

Harris' profile is written by two-time Pulitzer-winning playwright Lynn Nottage, who was herself named a Pioneer on the Time 100: Most Influential People of 2019. "Jeremy is a playwright with a mission, and he has made it his business to open up Broadway and beyond to a new generation of theatregoers by ensuring that young and diverse audiences have access to contemporary storytelling," writes Nottage.

Rodriguez was profiled by Orange is the New Black star Laverne Cox; Feldstein's profile was written by Olivia Wilde, who directed her in Wilde's debut feature, Booksmart; and Dillon was profiled by Olympic bronze-medal-winning figure skater Adam Rippon.

