Ali Stroker, Jeremy O. Harris, Mj Rodriguez, More Are on Time’s 100 Next List

toggle menu
toggle search form
Industry News   Ali Stroker, Jeremy O. Harris, Mj Rodriguez, More Are on Time’s 100 Next List
By Olivia Clement
Nov 14, 2019
 
The inaugural list spotlights rising stars who are shaping the future.
TCG Gala_2019_HR
Ali Stroker Joseph Marzullo/WENN

After 15 years of publishing its annual TIME 100, a list of 100 individuals from around the globe, Time magazine has launched the TIME 100 Next: a new list spotlighting rising stars who are shaping the future of business, entertainment, sports, politics, science, health, and more.

A number of theatre artists are featured, including Tony winner Ali Stroker, Hello, Dolly!'s Beanie Feldstein, POSE star Mj Rodriguez, Asia Kate Dillon, and Slave Play playwright Jeremy O. Harris.

Stroker's profile was penned by fellow Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth. "This girl can dance, act and sing anything," says Chenoweth. "Whoever plays Ado Annie in Oklahoma! risks being seen as irritating or unfunny—two words no comedian (or actress) ever wants to hear. But she took the role and made it iconic."

READ: Lynn Nottage, Glenn Close, Sandra Oh, and More on 2019 Time 100 List

Harris' profile is written by two-time Pulitzer-winning playwright Lynn Nottage, who was herself named a Pioneer on the Time 100: Most Influential People of 2019. "Jeremy is a playwright with a mission, and he has made it his business to open up Broadway and beyond to a new generation of theatregoers by ensuring that young and diverse audiences have access to contemporary storytelling," writes Nottage.

Rodriguez was profiled by Orange is the New Black star Laverne Cox; Feldstein's profile was written by Olivia Wilde, who directed her in Wilde's debut feature, Booksmart; and Dillon was profiled by Olympic bronze-medal-winning figure skater Adam Rippon.

Production Photos: Slave Play on Broadway

Production Photos: Slave Play on Broadway

5 PHOTOS
James Cusati-Moyer and Ato Blankson-Wood in <i>Slave Play</i>
James Cusati-Moyer and Ato Blankson-Wood in Slave Play Matthew Murphy
Annie McNamara and Sullivan Jones in <i>Slave Play</i>
Annie McNamara and Sullivan Jones in Slave Play Matthew Murphy
in <i>Slave Play</i>
Cast of Slave Play Matthew Murphy
in <i>Slave Play</i>
Cast of Slave Play Matthew Murphy
Joaquina Kalukango and Paul Alexander Nolan in <i>Slave Play</i>
Joaquina Kalukango and Paul Alexander Nolan in Slave Play Matthew Murphy
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Latest News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!