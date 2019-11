Alice Ripley, Christina Sajous, More Will Star in N.Y.C. Production of Baby

Richard Maltby, Jr. and David Shire’s 1983 musical will be directed and choreographed by Ethan Paulini.

Tony winner Alice Ripley, recently seen in the North Shore Music Theatre production of Sunset Boulevard, will star as Arlene in a limited Manhattan run of Richard Maltby, Jr. and David Shire’s 1983 musical Baby.

The Out of the Box Theatrics production, directed and choreographed by Ethan Paulini, will be seen December 6–14 at a midtown Manhattan loft.

Ripley will be joined by Liz Flemming (The Evolution of Mann), Robert Fowler (The Producers), Gabrielle McClinton (Pippin), Evan Ruggiero (Bastard Jones), and Christina Sajous (SpongeBob SquarePants), with Marisa Kirby, Sy Chounchaisit, Jorge Donoso, Cara Feuer, and Matthew Baulista.

With a book by Sybillie Pearson, music by Shire, and lyrics by Maltby, Jr., Baby follows three couples on a university campus dealing with the consequences of the universal experience of pregnancy and upcoming parenthood.

Earlier this season, Ripley returned to her role as Trish in the Out of the Box Theatrics production of The Pink Unicorn.

The production will also have music direction by Cody Dry, production design by Rien Schlecht, lighting design by Frank Hartley, and stage management by Kara Procell and Cara Feuer. Tina Scariano will serve as associate producer.

For ticket information visit ootbtheatrics.com.



