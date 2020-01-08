Alice Ripley Reprises Solo Drama The Pink Unicorn in New Jersey

The monologue play follows a conservative Christian woman grappling with her daughter's gender identity.

Tony Award winner Alice Ripley heads to Holmdel Theatre Company in New Jersey this month to reprise her star turn in the solo show The Pink Unicorn. The play, penned by Elise Forier Edie and directed by Amy E. Jones, follows a Christian widow whose 14-year-old daughter announces that she is gender queer and intends to start a gay-straight alliance in her high school.

Performances will take place January 30 and 31.

The actor initially headlined the show Off-Broadway at the Episcopal Actors' Guild last May before playing an encore run in August at the cell. Edie had previously performed the solo play across the U.S., including a New York appearance at the United Solo Festival prior to its current incarnation.

Ripley, a Tony winner for Next to Normal, recently starred in a site-specific production of Baby with Out of the Box Theatrics. Her additional credits include American Psycho, The Rocky Horror Show, and Side Show.

Production Photos: The Pink Unicorn Off-Broadway Production Photos: The Pink Unicorn Off-Broadway 7 PHOTOS