All-Female Cast Set for London World Premiere of Alice Birch’s [Blank]

The world premiere of Alice Birch’s [Blank] has assembled its London cast. Over a dozen female performers will take the Donmar Warehouse stage in Birch’s exploration of women and families impacted by the criminal justice system.
Performances begin October 11 ahead of an October 17 opening. The play is co-produced by Clean Break, a theatre company focused on bringing attention to the effects of female incarceration.
Maria Aberg (Regent’s Little Shop of Horrors) directs a cast comprised of Ayesha Antoine, Shona Babayemi, Sophia Brown, Jackie Clune, Grace Doherty, Lucy Edkins, Zaris-Angel Hator, Zainab Hasan, Joanna Horton, Thusitha Jayasundera, Petra Letang, Leah Mondesir-Simmonds, Kate O’Flynn, Ashna Rabheru, Jemima Rooper, and Taya Tower.
The creative team includes set and costume designer Rosie Elnile, lighting designer Jess Bernberg, sound designer Carolyn Downing, video designer Heta Multanen, and movement director Ayse Tashkiran.
[Blank] is scheduled to run through November 30. This is the third production of Donmar’s 2019–2020 season, helmed by new Artistic Director Michael Longhurst—the season will close out with Teenage Dick, last seen Off-Broadway at the Public Theater.