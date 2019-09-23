All Rise, Starring Tony Winners Ruthie Ann Miles and Lindsay Mendez, Premieres on CBS September 23

The courthouse drama follows the chaotic lives of L.A. judges, assistant district attorneys, clerks, and more.

Tony Award winners Ruthie Ann Miles and Lindsay Mendez star in the new CBS courthouse drama, All Rise, premiering September 23. The cast also includes Simone Missick, Wilson Bethel, Marg Helgenberger, Jessica Camacho, and J. Alex Brinso.

The series, formerly titled Courthouse, centers on the newly appointed Judge Lola Carmichael (Missick) as she pushes the boundaries of her position, working to improve the flawed Los Angeles justice system. Carmicheal is accompanied by fellow judges, attorneys, bailiffs, and clerks, all navigating the winding legal landscape of the City of Angels.

Miles plays Judge Carmichael’s legal assistant, Sherri Kansky, who is not keen on the idea of training a new judge. Mendez takes on the role of court reporter Sara Castillo, who proves to be a reliable source for intel. Both performers have taken home the Tony Award for Featured Actress in a Musical: Miles in 2015 for her performance as Lady Thiang in The King and I, and Mendez last year for playing Carrie Pipperidge in Carousel.

The pilot is written by Greg Spottiswood and directed by Michael M. Robin. Both act as executive producers alongside Leonard Goldstein, Sunil Nayar, and Lydia Woodward.