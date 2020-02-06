All the Natalie Portmans Begins Off-Broadway February 6

The world premiere by C.A. Johnson, presented by MCC, kicks off previews.

Performances begin February 6 Off-Broadway for MCC Theater's world premiere of All The Natalie Portmans by C.A. Johnson. A fantastical coming-of-age comedy directed by Kate Whoriskey (Sweat), the new play sees 16-year-old Keyonna, “too smart, ‘too gay,’ and too lonely to fit in,” escape into the imagined worlds of her muse, Natalie Portman.

Kara Young (Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven) stars as Keyonna in a cast that also features Tony nominee Montego Glover (Memphis, Hamilton), Joshua Boone (Network), Elise Kibler (Mies Julie, Indian Summer), and Renika Williams (The Climb).

“All The Natalie Portmans is a love letter addressed to every queer girl struggling to actualize her dreams and every poor Black family fighting to love one another despite the onslaught,” says Johnson. “I’m delighted to work with MCC and hope audiences laugh, cry, and commune with us for weeks to come!”

All The Natalie Portmans plays in the Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space, where it will officially open February 24.

The production will feature scenic design by Donyale Werle, costume design by Jennifer Moeller, lighting design by Stacey Derosier, sound design by Sinan Refik Zafar and casting by Telsey + Company/Williams Cantler and Destiny Lilly. The production stage manager is Alexandra Hall.

All the Natalie Portmans was developed, in part, at the 2018 Sundance Theatre Lab. Johnson is MCC Theater’s 2019-20 Tow Playwright in Residence.