Alley's 2020 All New Festival to Showcase New Plays by Jiehae Park, Theresa Rebeck, Katie Bender, and More

Houston's Alley Theatre will showcase six new plays throughout January.

Houston's Alley Theatre will showcase six new plays throughout January as part of its 2020 All New Festival. Two plays, Theresa Rebeck's Enlightened and Katie Bender's Survivors, An Alamo Play, will receive workshop productions. The festival, which is free and open to the public, will run January 16–26, 2020. Completing the lineup are Pictures from Home by Sharr White, The Aves by Jiehae Park, High School Play: A Nostalgia Fest by Vichet Chum, and Nutshell by C. Denby Swanson, which will each receive a reading. Alley Theatre Resident Company members participating in the festival are Elizabeth Bunch, Dylan Godwin, Shawn Hamilton, Chris Hutchison, Melissa Pritchett, and Todd Waite. The company of actors will also include Noah Alderfer, Greg Dean, Candice D’Meza, Michelle Elaine, Susan Koozin, Stanley Andrew Jackson III, Chelsea Ryan McCurdy, Melissa Molano, Gabriel Regojo, Raven Troup, Jordi Viscarri, Teresa Zimmermann, Christine Jugueta, Mai Le, Anna Maria Morris, Molly Searcy, Daniel Velasco, and Zachary J. Willis. For a schedule, visit AlleyTheatre.org.