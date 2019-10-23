Amanda Jane Cooper, Richard H. Blake, More to Take Part in Readings of Come Find Me: A Christmas Musical

Ilana Ransom Toeplitz will direct.

The York Theatre Company, in association with Jonathan Demar, will present staged readings of the new musical Come Find Me: A Christmas Musical October 28 at The York Theatre Company at Saint Peter's.

Directed by Ilana Ransom Toeplitz (The Prom) with music direction by Phil Reno (Enter Laughing at the York), the presentation will feature Richard H. Blake (A Bronx Tale), Felicia Boswell (Memphis), Amanda Jane Cooper (Wicked), Justin Keyes (How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying), Hudson Loverro (A Bronx Tale), Kristen Martin (Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark), Alex Nicholson (We the People), and Jacob Keith Watson (Carousel).

Come Find Me, which has a book and lyrics by Holly Reed and music by Holly Reed and Kelvin Reed, tells the story of one boy's journey to bring Christmas home. When widowed Air Force officer Harry Patterson is called away on a top-secret mission just weeks before Christmas, the already turbulent lives of his children, pre-med student Kami and her autistic younger brother Ben, are shaken again.

The production stage manager is Louisa Pough with assistant stage manager Sydney Garick. Casting is by Stephanie Klapper.

Admission to the readings, part of the York’s Developmental Reading Series, is by invitation only. For information about upcoming readings at The York Theatre Company, click here.

