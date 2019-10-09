Amber Iman and Angela Birchett to Join Christian Dante White at The Green Room 42

The recent My Fair Lady and Hello, Dolly! star will celebrate his birthday with his New York City solo concert debut.

Christian Dante White, who wrapped his run as Freddy Eynsford-Hill in the Broadway revival of My Fair Lady earlier this year, has announced special guests for his upcoming New York City solo concert debut on October 14 at The Green Room 42.

White will be joined by some of his former co-stars, including Shuffle Along cast member Amber Iman, and Angela Birchett, who appeared with White in the national tour of Hairspray.

“It’s my birthday and I want to celebrate by singing my favorite songs and share my journey from South Bend, Indiana, to Broadway—featuring throwback R&B, disco and Broadway hits!,” said White.

READ: Broadway’s Christian Dante White Wears the Pressure and Responsibility of Being an Out Black Actor With Pride

White made his Broadway debut in the 2010 premiere of Kander and Ebb’s The Scottsboro Boys, a performance he repeated in the Los Angeles and London productions. His Broadway appearances also include The Book of Mormon, Shuffle Along, and the Tony-winning revival of Hello, Dolly!

To purchase tickets, visit TheGreenRoom42.com.

