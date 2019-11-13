American Utopia's David Byrne to Premiere Immersive Theater of the Mind in Denver

American Utopia's David Byrne to Premiere Immersive Theater of the Mind in Denver
By Dan Meyer
Nov 13, 2019
The experience takes a small audience on a neuro-scientific journey of self-reflection, discovery, and imagination.
David Byrne's American Utopia_Broadway_Opening_Night_2019_HR
David Byrne Joseph Marzullo/WENN

David Byrne, currently on Broadway at the Hudson Theatre with his American Utopia, will take audiences on an intimate journey in Denver when the immersive Theater of the Mind launches August 2020.

Co-created with Surgo co-founder Mala Gaonkar, the experience is led by a guide who takes 16 people on a sensory-fronted journey of self-reflection, discovery, and imagination—all grounded and inspired by neuro-science.

“I have long had an interest in creating something that incorporated the sensory experiments we often read about in a way that was entertaining and engaging, but still gave people an experience that was visceral and profound,” said the Talking Heads frontman.

The work, helmed by Andrew Scoville, will be presented b Denver Center for the Performing Arts Off-Center. Producing are Nate Koch and LeeAnn Rossi.

