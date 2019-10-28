An Exclusive Clip of Audible Original Holiday Greetings With Ana Gasteyer, Maya Rudolph, and Patti LuPone

The upcoming comedy series, Holiday Greetings From Sugar & Booze, will be released in December.

This December, cozy up with Sugar and Booze as they prepare for the holidays in the music-filled, Audible original, Holiday Greetings From Sugar and Booze. Co-created and co-written by actor-comedian Ana Gasteyer and playwright Mona Mansour, the upcoming episodic audio comedy series stars Gasteyer as Booze and Maya Rudolph as Sugar, two college friends turned busy working moms whose friendship nears breaking point.

Told over eight episodes, the show will also incorporate select songs from Gasteyer's holiday jazz album.

In addition to the former SNL co-stars, the cast of Holiday Greetings From Sugar and Booze, which will be released on Audible December 6, features Patti LuPone, Rachel Dratch, Tim Bagley, Michael Hitchcock, Brian Huskey, Oscar Nunez, Dylan Gelula, and Richard Kind.

Have a listen to the new series in this exclusive clip featuring Gasteyer, Rudolph and LuPone, below.

Holiday Greetings From Sugar and Booze is directed by Theresa Mulligan Rosenthal, executive produced by Britta von Schoeler and produced by Mark Valdez, Austin Breslow for Broadway Video, executive produced by Will Rogers and Ian Stearns for Audible.