An Exclusive Listen to Audible’s The Half Life of Marie-Curie

toggle menu
toggle search form
Special Features   An Exclusive Listen to Audible’s The Half Life of Marie-Curie
By Olivia Clement
Dec 03, 2019
Buy Tickets to The Half-Life of Marie Curie
 
The Lauren Gunderson play will be released as an audio drama while the world premiere continues Off-Broadway.
The Half-Life of Marie Curie_Audible_Minetta Lane_Off-Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Kate Mulgrew and Francesca Faridany Joan Marcus

Audible Theater continues to break ground. On December 5, the company will release the Audible production of The Half-Life of Marie Curie while the new play continues its world premiere at the Minetta Lane Off-Broadway.

The release marks the first time an Audible Theater project is made available for listeners and live theatregoers at the same time (the audio version is usually released months after the stage premiere).

A new play by Lauren Gunderson, directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch, The Half-Life of Marie Curie shines a light on the life and career of Nobel Prize-winning physicist and chemist Marie Curie through her close friendship with engineer Hertha Ayrton. The world premiere, which runs through December 22, stars Kate Mulgrew and Francesca Faridany as Ayrton and Marie Curie, respectively.

Listen to a clip from the upcoming Audible release below.

The Half-Life of Marie Curie follows Curie during the summer of 1912 when news of her secret affair threatens to overshadow her second Nobel Prize win. Heartbroken, she leaves France to stay with Ayrton at her home on the British seaside, and together they confront the scandal that could end Curie’s career—and drastically alter her life.

READ: How Audible Is Disrupting the Theatre Space—For Good

The creative team for the Off-Broadway production is made up of scenic designer Rachel Hauck, costume designer Sarah Laux, lighting designer Amith Chandrashaker, and sound designer Darron L. West.

Production Photos: The Half-Life of Marie Curie

Production Photos: The Half-Life of Marie Curie

8 PHOTOS
The Half-Life of Marie Curie_Audible_Minetta Lane_Off-Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Kate Mulgrew Joan Marcus
The Half-Life of Marie Curie_Audible_Minetta Lane_Off-Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Francesca Faridany Joan Marcus
The Half-Life of Marie Curie_Audible_Minetta Lane_Off-Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Francesca Faridany and Kate Mulgrew Joan Marcus
The Half-Life of Marie Curie_Audible_Minetta Lane_Off-Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Francesca Faridany Joan Marcus
The Half-Life of Marie Curie_Audible_Minetta Lane_Off-Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Francesca Faridany Joan Marcus
The Half-Life of Marie Curie_Audible_Minetta Lane_Off-Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Francesca Faridany and Kate Mulgrew Joan Marcus
The Half-Life of Marie Curie_Audible_Minetta Lane_Off-Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Kate Mulgrew and Francesca Faridany Joan Marcus
The Half-Life of Marie Curie_Audible_Minetta Lane_Off-Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Kate Mulgrew and Francesca Faridany Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!