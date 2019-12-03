An Exclusive Listen to Audible’s The Half Life of Marie-Curie

The Lauren Gunderson play will be released as an audio drama while the world premiere continues Off-Broadway.

Audible Theater continues to break ground. On December 5, the company will release the Audible production of The Half-Life of Marie Curie while the new play continues its world premiere at the Minetta Lane Off-Broadway.

The release marks the first time an Audible Theater project is made available for listeners and live theatregoers at the same time (the audio version is usually released months after the stage premiere).

A new play by Lauren Gunderson, directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch, The Half-Life of Marie Curie shines a light on the life and career of Nobel Prize-winning physicist and chemist Marie Curie through her close friendship with engineer Hertha Ayrton. The world premiere, which runs through December 22, stars Kate Mulgrew and Francesca Faridany as Ayrton and Marie Curie, respectively.

Listen to a clip from the upcoming Audible release below.

The Half-Life of Marie Curie follows Curie during the summer of 1912 when news of her secret affair threatens to overshadow her second Nobel Prize win. Heartbroken, she leaves France to stay with Ayrton at her home on the British seaside, and together they confront the scandal that could end Curie’s career—and drastically alter her life.

The creative team for the Off-Broadway production is made up of scenic designer Rachel Hauck, costume designer Sarah Laux, lighting designer Amith Chandrashaker, and sound designer Darron L. West.

