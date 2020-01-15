An Exclusive Look at Daniel J. Watts in The Jam at Under the Radar

The Tina: The Tina Turner Musical star performs his evening of music, dance, spoken word, and storytelling at Joe’s Pub through January 20.

Daniel J. Watts, who currently stars in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, continues his engagement of The Jam: Only Child at the Public Theater’s Under the Radar Festival.

Described as an evening of music, dance, spoken word, and storytelling, The Jam pays homage to Watts’ great-grandmother who, after making jam from scratch, would share with others what she was unable to consume herself. The production is directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz (Anatomy of a Suicide) with Preston Dugger III aka DJ Duggz (Motown: the Musical, Memphis) spinning through the evening.

“This Jam is the product of years of therapy. I have an analogy about therapy suggesting that it’s like inviting a stranger to the attic of your mind and having them help you clean it out,” Watts said in a statement. “I realized that being an only child and a latch key kid in a single parent home contributed to excess storage in my attic and therapy helped me sift through a lot of it and, ultimately, let some things go. By sharing my story I hope to inspire others to go through their attics in an effort to both examine the cost of holding on and experience the healing power of letting go.”

After beginning performances January 6, Watts will conclude his run of The Jam January 20.

An Exclusive Look at Daniel J. Watt in The Jam at the Public Theater’s Under the Radar Festival An Exclusive Look at Daniel J. Watt in The Jam at the Public Theater’s Under the Radar Festival 15 PHOTOS

The Under the Radar festival continues through January 19 after beginning January 6. A showcase for cutting-edge theatre, the 12-day event takes place at The Public as well as partner venues, and features artists from across the U.S. and around the world.