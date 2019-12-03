An Exclusive Look at Zal Owen and Alexandra Silber in the New Musical Einstein’s Dreams

The Prospect Theater Company production continues through December 14 at 59E59 Theaters Off-Broadway.

The Prospect Theater Company production of Einstein’s Dreams, a new musical about the early life of renowned theoretical physicist Albert Einstein, continues performances at 59E59 Theaters Off-Broadway. In this exclusive sneak-peek video, see Zal Owen, who plays Einstein, Alexandra Silber, who plays Josette, and the cast performing songs from the production. Einstein’s Dreams is based on Alan Lightman's novel of the same name and is directed by Cara Reichel. The new musical, which began performances November 5, has a book and lyrics by Joanne Sydney Lessner, with music and lyrics by Joshua Rosenblum. The cast of the Off-Broadway premiere also features Brennan Caldwell (Neurosis), Talia Cosentino (Matilda), Stacia Fernandez (Mamma Mia!), Lisa Helmi Johanson (Into the Woods), Michael McCoy (The Phantom of the Opera), Tess Primack (Fiddler on the Roof), and Vishal Vaidya (Groundhog Day). Serving as music director is Milton Granger with Dax Valdes as the movement director and associate director. The design team is made up of scenic designer Isabel Le, costume designer Sidney Shannon, lighting designer Herrick Goldman, sound designer Kevin Heard, and projection designer David Bengali. The production stage manager is Elizabeth Ann Goodman. Performances continue through December 14. Novelist and MIT professor Lightman will join the cast and creative team for a special post-show conversation December 6. For more information and tickets, click here.

