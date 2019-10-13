An Exclusive Look Inside the First Performance of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical on Broadway

Following the first preview October 12, Playbill captured the post-show celebration at the stage door.

The company of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical celebrated its first performance on Broadway October 12. Starring Tony and Olivier Award nominee Adrienne Warren, the musical about the rock and roll legend will open at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre November 7. The production arrives following its world premiere in London, which opened April 17, 2018.

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, the musical charts the life of Turner from humble beginnings in Nutbush, Tennessee, to her transformation into the global Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll, with myriad trials and tribulations along the way. Incorporated into her story are several of her hits, including "River Deep Mountain High," "Proud Mary," "Private Dancer," and "(Simply) The Best."

Flip through photos of the post-show celebration below:



Rounding out the company are Daniel J. Watts as Ike Turner, Dawnn Lewis as Zelma, and Myra Lucretia Taylor as Gran Georgeanna, Steven Booth, Nick Rashad Burroughs, Gerald Caesar, Holli’ Conway, Kayla Davion, Leandra Ellis-Gaston, Charlie Franklin, Judith Franklin, Matthew Griffin, Sheldon Henry, David Jennings, Ross Lekites, Robert Lenzi, Gloria Manning, Rob Marnell, Mehret Marsh, Jhardon DiShon Milton, Destinee Rea, Mars Rucker, Jessica Rush, Justin Schuman, Allysa Shorte, Carla Stewart, Jayden Theophile, Antonio Watson, and Katie Webber.

The production features choreography by Anthony van Laast, sets and costumes by Mark Thompson, musical supervision, additional music and arrangements by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg, and orchestrations by Ethan Popp. Casting is by Telsey + Company.