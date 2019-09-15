Ana Villafañe Hosts Viva Broadway’s Hispanic Heritage Month Concert Series, El Conjunto, Launching September 15

Dyllόn Burnside, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, Ana Isabelle, and Isabelle McCalla are among the performers for the first concert.

Ana Villafañe, who played Gloria Estefan in Broadway's On Your Feet!, hosts Viva Broadway’s Hispanic Heritage Month concert series, El Conjunto.

The cabaret-style concert program, held at the W Living Room Times Square (W Hotel, 1567 Broadway), launches September 15 and will continue Sundays, September 29 and October 13. Doors open at 6 PM, and all performances begin at 7 PM.

Performing at the September 15 concert are Dyllόn Burnside (Pose), Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer (Hadestown), Ana Isabelle (West Side Story, directed by Steven Spielberg), and Isabelle McCalla (The Prom). Additional talent will be announced at a later date.

Viva Broadway is the Broadway League’s audience development partnership with the Hispanic community to help bridge the world of Broadway with Latinx audiences around the country. The long-term initiative aims to increase awareness about Broadway while culturally enriching lives, bringing families together, and building new careers in the theatre.

Justin Ramos serves as musical director. For more information, visit Viva.Broadway.

(Updated September 15, 2019)