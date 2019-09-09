Ana Villafañe Will Host Viva Broadway’s Hispanic Heritage Month Concert Series, El Conjunto

Cabaret & Concert News   Ana Villafañe Will Host Viva Broadway’s Hispanic Heritage Month Concert Series, El Conjunto
By Andrew Gans
Sep 09, 2019
 
Dyllόn Burnside, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, Ana Isabelle, and Isabelle McCalla will be among the performers at the September 15 concert.
Collective_Rage-_A_Play_In_Five_Betties_MCC_Opening_Night_2018_26_HR.jpg
Ana Villafañe Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Ana Villafañe, who played Gloria Estefan in Broadway's On Your Feet!, will host Viva Broadway’s Hispanic Heritage Month Concert Series, El Conjunto.

The cabaret-style concert program will be held at the W Living Room Times Square (W Hotel, 1567 Broadway) on Sundays, September 15 and 29 and October 13. Doors will open at 6 PM, and all performances will begin at 7 PM.

Performing at the September 15 concert will be Dyllόn Burnside (Pose), Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer (Hadestown), Ana Isabelle (West Side Story, directed by Steven Spielberg), and Isabelle McCalla (The Prom). Additional talent will be announced at a later date.

Viva Broadway is the Broadway League’s audience development partnership with the Hispanic community to help bridge the world of Broadway with Latinx audiences around the country. The long-term initiative aims to increase awareness about Broadway while culturally enriching lives, bringing families together, and building new careers in the theatre.

Justin Ramos serves as musical director. For more information, visit Viva.Broadway.

See What Your Favorite Stars Are Up to Away From Broadway With Playbill Universe

See Mandy Gonzalez, Ana Villafañe, Enrique Segura, and More at Viva Broadway Celebration

The concert was held September 25 in Duffy Square.

11 PHOTOS
Viva_Broadway_2018_Ana Villafañe (OYF and MCC Collective Rage)- PC. Jeremy Daniel _HR.jpg
Ana Villafañe Jeremy Daniel
Viva_Broadway_2018_Bianca Marroquin (Host and National Ambassador)- PC. Jeremy Daniel_HR.jpg
Bianca Marroquin Jeremy Daniel
Viva_Broadway_2018_Ashley de la Rosa (Mean Girls) - PC. Jeremy Daniel_HR.jpg
Ashley de la Rosa Jeremy Daniel
Viva_Broadway_2018_Chicago at Viva Broadway- PC. Jeremy Daniel _HR.jpg
Cast of Chicago Jeremy Daniel
Viva_Broadway_2018_Kathryn Allison (Aladdin)- PC. Jeremy Daniel_HR.jpg
Kathryn Allison Jeremy Daniel
Viva_Broadway_2018_Mandy Gonzalez (Hamilton)- PC. Jeremy Daniel_HR.jpg
Mandy Gonzalez Jeremy Daniel
Viva_Broadway_2018_Enrique Segura (The Lion King)- PC. Jeremy Daniel _HR.jpg
Enrique Segura Jeremy Daniel
Viva_Broadway_2018_Viva Broadway Enrique Segura- PC. Jeremy Daniel _HR.jpg
Enrique Segura Jeremy Daniel
Viva_Broadway_2018_Luis Miranda and Charlotte St. Martin- PC. Jeremy Daniel_HR.jpg
Luis Miranda and Charlotte St. Martin Jeremy Daniel
Viva_Broadway_2018_Mandy Gonzalez and Bianca Marroquin- PC. Jeremy Daniel_HR.jpg
Mandy Gonzalez and Bianca Marroquin Jeremy Daniel
