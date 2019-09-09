Ana Villafañe Will Host Viva Broadway’s Hispanic Heritage Month Concert Series, El Conjunto

Dyllόn Burnside, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, Ana Isabelle, and Isabelle McCalla will be among the performers at the September 15 concert.

Ana Villafañe, who played Gloria Estefan in Broadway's On Your Feet!, will host Viva Broadway’s Hispanic Heritage Month Concert Series, El Conjunto.

The cabaret-style concert program will be held at the W Living Room Times Square (W Hotel, 1567 Broadway) on Sundays, September 15 and 29 and October 13. Doors will open at 6 PM, and all performances will begin at 7 PM.

Performing at the September 15 concert will be Dyllόn Burnside (Pose), Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer (Hadestown), Ana Isabelle (West Side Story, directed by Steven Spielberg), and Isabelle McCalla (The Prom). Additional talent will be announced at a later date.

Viva Broadway is the Broadway League’s audience development partnership with the Hispanic community to help bridge the world of Broadway with Latinx audiences around the country. The long-term initiative aims to increase awareness about Broadway while culturally enriching lives, bringing families together, and building new careers in the theatre.

Justin Ramos serves as musical director. For more information, visit Viva.Broadway.

