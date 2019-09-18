Anastasia National Tour Finds Its New Dmitry

National Tour News   Anastasia National Tour Finds Its New Dmitry
By Adam Hetrick
Sep 18, 2019
 
Find out who’s joining Lila Coogan and Jason Michael Evans when the Ahrens and Flaherty musical arrives in Los Angeles next month.
Superhero_Off Broadway_Opening Night_2019_X_HR
Jake Levy Joseph Marzullo/WENN

The national tour of Anastasia, which enters its second year on the road this fall, will welcome a new Dmitry when performances begin in Los Angeles October 8. Jake Levy, a recent UCLA graduate who appeared earlier this season in the new musical Super Hero, will succeed original tour cast member Stephen Bower as the dashing conman.

Also joining the production in Los Angeles will be Hannah Florence, Tamra Hayden, Daniel Z. Miller, and Eloise Vaynshtok. The tour is slated to play more than 25 cities in the next year, with engagements in Toronto, New Orleans, Oklahoma City, Seattle, Portland, Boston, and Atlanta.

Anastasia currently stars Lila Coogan as Anya, Jason Michael Evans as Gleb, and Joy Franz as the Dowager Empress, as well as ensemble members Ronnie S. Bowman Jr., Ashlee Dupre, Kylie Victoria Edwards, Alison Ewing, Peter Garza, Jeremiah Ginn, BreK-Marco Glauser, Brad Greer, Lucy Horton, Mary Illes, Fred Inkley, Kourtney KeiK, Beth Stafford Laird, Mark MacKillop, Kenneth Michael Murray, Taylor Quick, MaK Rosell, Sareen Tchekmedyian, Addison Mackynzie Valentino, and Lyrica Woodruff.

Anastasia is based on the 1997 animated movie musical, featuring a score by Tony Award winners Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty. The two collaborators were Oscar-nominated for the film's “Journey to the Past” and expanded their score for the Broadway premiere, which has a book by Tony Award-winning playwright Terrence McNally. The three previously collaborated on the Tony-winning musical Ragtime.

