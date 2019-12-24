André De Shields, Annaleigh Ashford, Jake Gyllenhaal, More Appear in John Mulaney’s The Sack Lunch Bunch Netflix Special

By Ryan McPhee
Dec 24, 2019
 
The variety special is now available to stream.
André De Shields, John Mulaney, and the Sack Lunch Bunch Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Netflix

A host of Broadway favorites join John Mulaney for his holiday Netflix special, John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch. The title, now available on the streamer, will evoke children’s variety show specials of yesteryear, such as The Mickey Mouse Club or The Electric Company.

Appearing alongside the comedian are Hadestown Tony winner André De Shields, Tony winner Annaleigh Ashford and her Sunday in the Park With George co-star Jake Gyllenhaal, American Utopia headliner David Byrne, stage and screen veteran Richard Kind, upcoming West Side Story star Shereen Pimentel, and Russian Doll’s Natasha Lyonne.

Eli Bolin, who co-wrote the soundtrack to Documentary Now!'s Company parody "Original Cast Album: Co-Op" with Mulaney and Seth Meyers, also penned new songs for the special.

The Sack Lunch Bunch is a group of children ages 8–13 who are more talented than me,” Mulaney, 37, said. “In this special, we are joined by celebrity guests…the result is a collage of Broadway caliber showstoppers, comedy sketches for all ages, meditations on the unknown from children and adults, and a papier mache volcano.”

Mulaney made his Broadway debut in 2016 with frequent collaborator Nick Kroll in their double bill Oh, Hello, which was filmed for Netflix.

