André De Shields, Annaleigh Ashford, Jake Gyllenhaal, More to Appear in John Mulaney’s The Sack Lunch Bunch Netflix Special

The variety special will drop December 24.

A host of Broadway favorites will join John Mulaney for his upcoming holiday Netflix special, John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch. The title, dropping on the streaming service December 24, will evoke children’s variety show specials of yesteryear, such as The Mickey Mouse Club or The Electric Company.

Appearing alongside the comedian will be Hadestown Tony winner André De Shields, Tony winner Annaleigh Ashford and her Sunday in the Park With George co-star Jake Gyllenhaal, American Utopia headliner David Byrne, stage and screen veteran Richard Kind, upcoming West Side Story star Shereen Pimentel, and Russian Doll’s Natasha Lyonne.

Eli Bolin, who co-wrote the soundtrack to Documentary Now!'s Company parody "Original Cast Album: Co-Op" with Mulaney and Seth Meyers, also penned new songs for the special.

“The Sack Lunch Bunch is a group of children ages 8–13 who are more talented than me,” Mulaney, 37, said. “In this special, we are joined by celebrity guests…the result is a collage of Broadway caliber showstoppers, comedy sketches for all ages, meditations on the unknown from children and adults, and a papier mache volcano.”

Mulaney made his Broadway debut in 2016 with frequent collaborator Nick Kroll in their double bill Oh, Hello, which was filmed for Netflix.

