André De Shields to Receive SAGE Lifetime Achievement Award

The Hadestown Tony Award winner will be honored alongside Emmy winner Leslie Jordan at the SAGE Awards & Gala later this month.

SAGE, the non-profit organization dedicated to older LGBT individuals, will honor Hadestown Tony Award winner André De Shields with the Joyce Warshow Lifetime Achievement Award during its October 21 SAGE Awards & Gala at Cipriani Wall Street.

De Shields, who won the Best Featured Actor in a Musical Tony Award for Hadestown in June, celebrates his fifth decade as a professional theatre artist this year. In addition to the Tony, he garnered the Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Awards for his performance as Hermes in the Tony Award-winning musical Hadestown. He made his acting debut in the 1969 Chicago production of Hair. He created the role of The Wiz in the 1975 hit musical The Wiz, which was followed by starring roles in Ain’t Misbehavin’, Stardust, Play On!, The Full Monty, Prymate, and Impressionism.

The honor is De Shields’ second Lifetime Achievement recognition this year. The York Theatre Company will honor the veteran actor with the Oscar Hammerstein Award for Lifetime Achievement in Musical Theatre during its November 11 gala celebration.

Also honored will be Emmy Award-winning actor Leslie Jordan (Will & Grace), who will receive the SAGE Pioneer Award, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. Executive Vice President Stacey Friedman, who is the recipient of the Jack Watters Corporate Advocate Award.

Tony Award winner Laura Benanti will offer a special performance as part of the 6 PM gala, that will include Stonewall survivor Jay Toole and SAGE CEO Michael Adams as special guests.

For tickets, visit sageusa.org.

