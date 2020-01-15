André Holland and Phylicia Rashad to Reunite for Toni Morrison Tribute at 92Y

They will read selections from The Source of Self-Regard: Selected Essays, Speeches, and Meditations.

Tony winner Phylicia Rashad and Moonlight and Jitney star André Holland will return to New York City's 92Y February 18 to perform excerpts from Toni Morrison’s The Source of Self-Regard: Selected Essays, Speeches, and Meditations. This will be the second time the artists read from the book, this time in tribute to the late Morrison, who passed away last August.

The evening is curated by Morrison scholar and Columbia University professor Farah Jasmine Griffin.

“With The Source of Self-Regard, Toni Morrison further cements her reputation as the towering literary figure of our time,” says Griffin. “Her intellect, like her prose, is original, incisive, and illuminating. Hers is a voice we urgently need now more than ever, and I am honored to join these great artists as we bring that voice to the stage of the 92nd Street Y.”

The dramatic reading will take place at 92Y’s Unterberg Poetry Center at 8 PM.

Morrison (Beloved, Song of Solomon) is the recipient of the Nobel Prize in Literature, the Pulitzer Prize, and the American Book Award, among other accolades. In The Source of Self-Regard, the celebrated author takes on a wide range of topics, including the complex history of race relations in the United States, feminism and social politics, and migration and our understanding of borders.

Morrison also offers appraisals of renowned writers and artists, such as James Baldwin, William Faulkner, and Romare Bearden, as well as her own work.

“Toni Morrison’s words ring with clarity, wisdom, compassion, and beauty,” says Rashad. “It is an honor to speak them aloud.”

Rashad, who is a Tony winner for A Raisin in the Sun and a Tony nominee for Gem of the Ocean, will return to Broadway in spring 2020 to direct Charles Randolph-Wright's play Blue, with music by Nona Hendryx.