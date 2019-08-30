Andréa Burns and Carolyn Mignini Join Broadway Revival of The Rose Tattoo Starring Marisa Tomei

The Tennessee Williams drama begins performances September 19.

Andréa Burns and Carolyn Mignini have joined the cast of the Roundabout Theatre Company's Broadway revival of Tennessee Williams’ The Rose Tattoo. Performances begin September 19 ahead of an October 15 opening in the American Airlines Theatre.

Burns (In the Heights, On Your Feet!, Smart Blonde) will play Peppina, with Mignini (The Deuce, Tintypes) as Assunta. Antoinette Lavecchia and Kecia Lewis had originally been announced for those roles.

As previously reported, Oscar winner Marisa Tomei, who reprises her work from the 2016 Williamstown Theater Festival production, will head the cast as Serafina opposite Emun Elliott (Game of Thrones, A View From the Bridge at the Young Vic), making his Broadway debut, as Alvaro.

Trip Cullman, who helmed the WTF revival, directs a company on Broadway that also includes Cassie Beck (The Humans) as Miss Yorke, Alexander Bello (All My Sons) as Salvatore, Tina Benko (The Crucible) as Estelle Hoehengarten, Susan Cella (The Graduate) as Giuseppina, Paige Gilbert (School Girls; Or The African Mean Girls Play) as Bessie, Frozen's Greg Hildreth as The Salesman, Isabella Iannelli (In the Heights movie) as Vivi, Jacob Michael Laval (The Plot Against America) as Bruno, Ellyn Marie Marsh (Enron) as Violetta, Portia (Ruined) as Flora, Ella Rubin (The Rewrite) as Rosa, Jennifer Sánchez (Pretty Woman) as Mariella, Constance Shulman (The Rose Tattoo at WTF; Orange Is the New Black) as The Strega, and Burke Swanson (Hamlet at Savannah Classical Touring Company) as Jack.

Williams’ The Rose Tattoo, which won the Tony for Best Play in 1951, is the story of a widow who finds passion in the arms of a new suitor in New Orleans. Following its Tony-winning Broadway premiere, the play was subsequently seen on the Main Stem in 1966 and 1995.

With The Rose Tattoo, Roundabout continues its history of producing Williams’ work, following productions of Summer and Smoke (1975 and 1996), The Night of the Iguana (1996), The Glass Menagerie (1994 and 2010), A Streetcar Named Desire (2005), Suddenly Last Summer (2006), and The Milk Train Doesn’t Stop Here Anymore (2011).

