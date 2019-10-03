Andrew Barth Feldman’s Musical Parody of Star Wars to Play Feinstein's/54 Below

Co-written with his childhood friend Adrian Dickson, the show will play for one night featuring a Broadway cast.

Calling all Star Wars and Broadway fans: Dear Evan Hansen star Andrew Barth Feldman is bringing his musical parody of Star Wars: A New Hope, co-written with his childhood friend Adrian Dickson, to Feinstein's/54 Below for one night only.

SW: A New(sical) Hope, which will be presented as it was first written (when the two were in eighth grade), will have two performances featuring a Broadway cast February 9, 2020.

Performers tapped to perform so far are Drew Gehling (Waitress, Almost Famous), Wesley Taylor (Spongebob Squarepants, Assassins, Smash), Jason Gotay (Bring it On, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark), Natalie Walker (Alice By Heart), Antonio Cipriano (Jagged Little Pill), Alex Boniello (Dear Evan Hansen, Spring Awakening), Heath Saunders (Great Comet, Alice By Heart), Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen), Sky Lakota-Lynch (Dear Evan Hansen), Gabrielle Carrubba (Dear Evan Hansen), Phoenix Best (Dear Evan Hansen), Josh Strobl (Dear Evan Hansen), Dan Macke (Dear Evan Hansen), Roman Banks (Dear Evan Hansen), Diamond Essence-White (Dear Evan Hansen), and Nathan Fosbinder (d3@r ev@n OH NO on YouTube).

Performances will be at 7 PM and 9:30 PM. A portion of the proceeds from the evening will benefit NEXT for Autism.

Visit 54below.com for more information.