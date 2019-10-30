Andrew Garfield to Star in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tick, Tick…Boom! Movie

Andrew Garfield to Star in Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tick, Tick…Boom! Movie
By Ryan McPhee
Oct 30, 2019
 
The Tony winner will play Jonathan Larson’s depiction of himself in the film adaptation of the semi-autobiographical musical.
Andrew Garfield
Andrew Garfield Marc J. Franklin

Andrew Garfield, who earned a Tony Award in 2018 for his performance as Prior Walter in Angels in America, has been tapped to star in the upcoming Netflix adaptation of tick, tick...BOOM! following earlier speculation. As previously reported, Lin-Manuel Miranda will direct the movie, featuring a script by Dear Evan Hansen Tony winner Steven Levenson.

Garfield, Deadline reports, will play Jonathan, the central character based on the late composer Jonathan Larson. Larson wrote the musical shortly before his magnum opus Rent, performing it as a solo piece in the early 1990s before it was adapted into a three-person book musical in 2001, five years after his death.

American_Theatre_Wing_Jonathan_Larson_Grants_2018_19_HR.jpg
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Steven Levenson, and Julie Larson Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Levenson, who worked with Miranda on the FX limited series Fosse/Verdon, previously told Playbill he intends to incorporate more aspects of Larson's own life beyond his depiction in the show.

READ: Why the tick, tick…BOOM! Movie Will Be Very Different From the Stage Musical

In 2014, Miranda himself played Jonathan—a fellow Tony and Pulitzer winner—in Encores! Off-Center's presentation of the musical opposite fellow Hamilton veterans Leslie Odom, Jr. and Karen Olivo. In addition to this film, a movie based on Miranda's own semi-autobiographical, pre-juggernaut musical—In the Heights—is in the works, to be released in June 2020.

No word yet on additional casting or a production timeline for tick, tick...BOOM!. Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, and Julie Oh of Imagine Entertainment produce with Miranda, with Levenson, Jonathan Larson's sister Julie Larson, and Celia Costas serving as executive producers.

