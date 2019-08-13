Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Bonnie Milligan, More Strip Down With The Skivvies at Joe's Pub

The underwear-clad musical duo returned to Joe’s Pub August 5.

Nick Cearley and Lauren Molina, known together as the underwear-clad musical duo The Skivvies, returned to Joe’s Pub August 6.

Special guests for the evening included Nick Adams, L'ogan J'ones, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Bonnine Milligan, Nathan Lee Graham, Lesli Margherita, and Kevin Zak.

Adams will also appear with The Skivvies in Provincetown August 16–17 alongside Tony Award nominee Tom Hewitt (The Rocky Horror Show), Trish LaRose, and Peregrine co-founders Adam and Ben Berry. Tickets can be purchased here.

