Andrew Lloyd Webber and Taylor Swift Preview the New Song They Wrote for the Cats Movie

By Ryan McPhee
Oct 25, 2019
 
“If you can’t get T.S. Eliot, get T. S.”

Andrew Lloyd Webber won his first Oscar with a song sung by Madonna. Could his second come with the help of Taylor Swfit?

The musical theatre composer and the pop star collaborated on “Beautiful Ghosts,” a song written specifically for the upcoming film adaptation of Cats. In the movie, the haunting melody is sung by Victoria the White Cat (played by Francesca Hayward), whose journey introduces audiences into the Jellicle cats' Jellicle world. Swift, who plays Bombalurina, provided her own rendition for a studio recording.

Check out the featurette above as the two music bigwigs discuss and preview the song.

“What I couldn’t believe was the extraordinary beauty of these lyrics that Taylor had written,” says director Tom Hooper. “It was as if someone had come into the film I was in the middle of making and read the script, met the actors, and seen the world, and reflected back to me a profound understanding of what we’re trying to do with the movie.”
Swift became a scholar of T. S. Eliot, whose poetry serves as the backbone of the libretto. She calls him “such a specific type of writer [who] uses such specific language and imagery.” She adds, “I really waned to reflect that. You can’t write a modern lyric for Cats.

“So if you can’t get T. S. Eliot, get T.S.”

Cats, also starring Jennifer Hudson, Jason Derulo, Judi Dench, James Cordan, and Ian McKellen, arrives in movie theatre December 20.

CATS movie_Meet the Cast_Composite_Francesca Hayward_Victoria.jpg
Francesca Hayward as Victoria
CATS movie_Meet the Cast_Composite_Bustopher Jones_James Cordon.jpg
James Corden as Bustopher Jones
CATS movie_Meet the Cast_Composite_Ian McKellan_Gus.jpg
Ian McKellan as Gus the Theatre Cat
CATS movie_Meet the Cast_Composite_Rebel Wilson_Jennyanydots.jpg
Rebel Wilson as Jennyanydots
CATS movie_Meet the Cast_Composite_Taylor Swift_Bombalurina.jpg
Taylor Swift as Bombalurina
CATS movie_Meet the Cast_Composite_Laurie Davidson_Mr Mistoffelees.jpg
Laurie Davidson as Mr. Mistoffelees
CATS movie_Meet the Cast_Composite_Jason Derulo_Rum Tum Tugger.jpg
Jason Derulo as Rum Tum Tugger
CATS movie_Meet the Cast_Composite_Macavity_Idris Elba.jpg
Idris Elba as Macavity
CATS movie_Meet the Cast_Composite_Old Deuteronomy_Judi Dench.jpg
Judi Dench as Old Deuteronomy
CATS movie_Meet the Cast_Composite_Jennifer Hudson_Grizabella.jpg
Jennifer Hudson as Grizabella
