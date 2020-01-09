Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella Sets London Premiere

The production will be directed by Laurence Connor at the Gillian Lynne Theatre.

The upcoming Andrew Lloyd Webber Cinderella musical has found a home in London's Gillian Lynne Theatre, with performances scheduled to begin in September 2020.

Laurence Connor (Miss Saigon) will direct the production. Connor and Webber have collaborated before with Connor helming the recent revival (and upcoming summer engagement) of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the London Palladium and School of Rock in 2015.

Cinderella features an original story and book by Emerald Fennel (Killing Eve) with lyrics by David Zippel (City of Angels). Also attached to the project is Broadway choreographer JoAnn Hunter (Disaster!, School of Rock). Casting and additional members of the creative team will be announced at a later date.

While Webber’s modern take on the princess who loses her glass slipper hasn't found its star, a workshop earlier in 2019 starred Carrie H. Fletcher (Les Misérables).

