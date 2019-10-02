Andy Karl Joins Celebrating Stephen Sondheim at 90: His World and His Music at Carnegie Hall

By Adam Hetrick
Oct 02, 2019
 
The Oliver Award-winning actor joins Michael Feinstein and Liz Callaway for the October 23 concert.
Olivier Award-winning Groundhog Day and Pretty Woman star Andy Karl will join Michael Feinstein, Tony nominee Liz Callaway (Anastasia, Baby, Merrily We Roll Along), and Great American Songbook Foundation Award winner Lily Rasmussen at Carnegie Hall October 23 for Celebrating Stephen Sondheim at 90: His World and Music.

The 7:30 PM concert is presented as part of Standard Time With Michael Feinstein, a three-part concert series curated by the Grammy Award-winning musician that showcases material from the Great American Songbook.

The series will continue February 5 and March 18, 2020, at 7:30 PM.

Visit CarnegieHall.org for tickets.

