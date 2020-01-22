Andy Karl, Orfeh, More Complete Cast of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Concert Starring Noah Galvin

By Andrew Gans
Jan 22, 2020
 
Michael Arden will direct the presentation, also starring Eden Espinosa, Alex Newell, and Jessica Vosk, at David Geffen Hall.
Orfeh and Andy Karl
Orfeh and Andy Karl Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Casting is complete for Manhattan Concert Productions’ upcoming presentation of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. The February 17 performance will be held at Lincoln Center’s David Geffen Hall to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice musical.

As previously announced, Noah Galvin, seen on Broadway in Dear Evan Hansen and Waitress and Off-Broadway in Alice by Heart, will star in the title role with Eden Espinosa, Alex Newell, and Jessica Vosk sharing the part of the Narrator.

Eden Espinosa, Alex Newell, and Jessica Vosk
Eden Espinosa, Alex Newell, and Jessica Vosk

They will be joined by real-life husband-and-wife Andy Karl and Orfeh as Potiphar and Potiphar’s Wife, Chuck Cooper as Jacob, Merle Dandridge as Pharaoh, Brooks Ashmanskas as Baker, Gavin Lee as Butler, Jay Armstrong Johnson as Reuben, Bonnie Milligan as Gad, Mykal Kilgore as Judah, Robert Ariza as Zebulon, Rodrick Covington as Simeon, Jason Gotay as Issachar, Tiffany Mann as Asher, Julia Mattison as Levi, Brian Sears as Napthali, Daniel Yearwood as Dan, and Mason Grey Zaroff as Benjamin.

A chorus of over 300 singers from across the United States plus the New York City Chamber Orchestra will be part of the performance.

See What Your Favorite Stars Are Up to Away From Broadway With Playbill Universe

Two-time Tony nominee Michael Arden (Once On This Island, Spring Awakening) will direct the evening with musical direction by two-time Tony winner Stephen Oremus (The Book of Mormon, Kinky Boots). Casting is by Craig Burns of Telsey + Company.

Lloyd Webber and Rice’s Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is a re-imagining of the Biblical story of Joseph, his 11 brothers and father Jacob, and his coat of many colors.

The musical joins MCP’s previous Broadway Series concert performances, which include The Scarlet Pimpernel (2019), Broadway Classics in Concert (2018), Crazy for You (2017), The Secret Garden (2016), Parade (2015), Titanic (2014), and Ragtime (2013).

Tickets are available at LincolnCenter.org.

