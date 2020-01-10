Andy Nyman Will Join Imelda Staunton and Jenna Russell in London Hello, Dolly!

By Andrew Gans
Jan 10, 2020
Performances of the Jerry Herman classic begin in August at the Adelphi Theatre.
Andy Nyman
Andy Nyman Sandra Vijandi

Andy Nyman has joined the cast of the upcoming London revival of Hello, Dolly!, which begins performances at the Adelphi Theatre August 11 prior to an official opening August 27.

Nyman, recently seen as Tevye in the Menier Chocolate Factory production of Fiddler on the Roof, will play Horace Vandergelder.

He joins the previously reported Olivier winners Imelda Staunton (Gypsy, Sweeney Todd) and Jenna Russell (Sunday in the Park with George, The Bridges of Madison County), who will star as Dolly Gallagher Levi and Irene Molloy, respectively. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Dominic Cooke, who directed Staunton in the critically acclaimed production of Follies at the National Theatre, will direct the classic Jerry Herman-Michael Stewart musical, which is currently scheduled for a limited 30-week engagement.

Michael Harrison and David Ian produce.

READ: A Movie Adaptation of Follies Is in the Works; Dominic Cooke to Direct

Hello, Dolly! is currently on the second leg of a tour in North America, starring Tony nominee Carolee Carmello. A 2017 Broadway revival, directed by Jerry Zaks, earned Bette Midler the Tony for her portrayal of the famed matchmaker. Three-time Tony recipient Bernadette Peters succeeded Midler; Tony winner Betty Buckley launched the national tour.

