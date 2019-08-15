Angela Lansbury Will Take Part in Oral History Projects Interview at Lincoln Center

By Andrew Gans
Aug 15, 2019
 
The November conversation is part of the League of Professional Theatre Women’s 37th season of programming.
Angela Lansbury
Angela Lansbury Monica Simoes

Five-time Tony winner Angela Lansbury will take part in the League of Professional Theatre Women’s Oral History Projects interview November 14 at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center.

Lansbury will headline the first of three conversations with theatre artists during the League’s upcoming 37th season of programming, events, and advocacy initiatives dedicated to providing visibility and opportunities for women working in the theatre. Priority booking for the live interview will begin September 30; tickets will be available to the general public starting October 14. Artists for the subsequent two conversations will be announced at a later date.

The 2019–2020 season will launch September 25 at Theaterlab, where current members and women interested in future membership are invited to attend and help continue the fight for gender parity; learn about LPTW advocacy opportunities for the American theatre; and connect as a community.

On a date to be announced, LPTW will present its annual Theatre Women Awards, the only awards dedicated to promoting the visibility of the theatrical work of women artists and their contributions to the field, across all disciplines.

Additional programming for the new season includes Julia’s Reading Room (a member project reading series), Theatre Connections (a networking opportunity which connects LPTW members with notable New York theatres), The International Committee (a program which promotes opportunities for theatre exchange and collaboration between women working in the U.S. and abroad), On Her Shoulders (a reading series which promotes women writers neglected by the classic cannon), and Women in Theatre Online (a collaboration with HowlRound that covers the ways in which women enrich and think critically about theatre).

LPTW is also continuing its ongoing social media campaign, #OneMoreConversation, an advocacy action towards gender parity that asks theatre decision makers to have one more conversation with a female candidate before making a final hiring decision.

Visit TheatreWomen.org.

Celebrating More Than 50 Years of Angela Lansbury on the Stage

Celebrating More Than 50 Years of Angela Lansbury on the Stage

The five-time Tony Award winner was last seen on Broadway in The Best Man.

37 PHOTOS
Angela Lansbury and Joan Plowright in A Taste of Honey, 1960
Angela Lansbury and Joan Plowright in A Taste of Honey, 1960
Angela Lansbury in A Taste of Honey, 1960
James Frawley, Angela Lansbury and Arnold Soboloff in Anyone Can Whistle, 1964 Friedman-Abeles
Angela Lansbury in Mame, 1966 Friedman-Abeles
Angela Lansbury and Anne Francine in Mame Friedman-Abeles
Angela Lansbury and cast in Mame, 1966 Friedman-Abeles
Angela Lansbury, Jane Connell, Sab Shimono and Frankie Michaels in Mame, 1966 Friedman-Abeles
Milo O’Shea and Angela Lansbury in Dear World, 1969 Friedman-Abeles
Angela Lansbury and Kurt Peterson in Dear World, 1969 Friedman-Abeles
