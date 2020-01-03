Angelica Page Will Host Memorial Celebration for Her Father, Rip Torn

The Los Angeles event will be held at the Paramount Studios Theatre.

A celebration of the life of Tony Award nominee Rip Torn, who passed away in July 2019 at age 88, will be held in Los Angeles January 18 at Paramount Studios Theatre.

Mr. Torn's daughter, actor Angelica Page, will host the event, produced by Carla Pennington. Those scheduled to share their memories include Sissy Spacek, Sally Kirkland, Estelle Parsons, Jeffrey Tambor, Sandra Bernhard, and Michael Riedel.

To contact the organizers, email info@angelicapage.com.

A memorial for friends and family will be held in New York City February 2 at Greenwich House hosted by Mr. Torn's widow, Amy Wright, and the Torn family. A limited number of seats are available to the general public and can be reserved by clicking here. For more information, contact tonytorn@gmail.com.

In March, Festival Internacional de Cine Álamos Mágico will also host a Rip Torn tribute in Alamos, Mexico.

Mr. Torn appeared on Broadway 10 times, with his debut in Elia Kazan's staging of Tennessee Williams' Sweet Bird of Youth on March 10, 1959, alongside Paul Newman and Geraldine Page, whom he would later marry. He earned a 1960 Tony nomination and won a Theater World Award for his role as Tom Junior, a role he recreated in the 1962 film.