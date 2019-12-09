Angels in America Tony Winner Ron Leibman Dies at 82

toggle menu
toggle search form
Obituaries   Angels in America Tony Winner Ron Leibman Dies at 82
By Dan Meyer
Dec 09, 2019
 
The stage and screen veteran was also known for his roles in Friends and Norma Rae.
Rob Leibman_obit_graphic_HR.jpg

Ron Leibman, who won a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play in 1993 for originating the role of Roy Cohn in Angels in America: Millennium Approaches, died December 6; he was 82.

Mr. Leibman was well-known in the theatre community and Hollywood for his turns in shows like Friends (playing Rachel's father, Dr. Leonard Green) and Kaz, the latter for which he won a Primetime Emmy Award. He also appeared in such films as Norma Rae, Slaughterhouse Five, and Where’s Poppa?.

Ron Leibman
Ron Leibman

Throughout his stage career, the performer appeared in productions of God of Vengeance, We Bombed in New Haven, Transfers, and The Merchant of Venice, among others. He reprised the role of Cohn when Angels in America: Perestroika opened on Broadway in November 1993, earning a Drama Desk nomination.

Born October 11, 1937, in New York City, Mr. Leibman grew up in Manhattan and attended Ohio Wesleyan University. Following his dreams of working in the theatre, the performer traveled across the Midwest, joining various improv troupes throughout the ‘50s. The following decade, he made his Broadway debut as Peter Nemo in Dear Me, The Sky is Falling.

More recently, the star was seen in the 2010 film A Little Help, and heard in the FX animated series Archer, lending his vocal talents as the recurring character Ron Cadillac.

Mr. Leibman is survived by his wife, Arrested Development star Jessica Walter, his stepdaughter Brooke, and a grandson.

PHOTO ARCHIVE: Looking Back at the Original Angels in America

PHOTO ARCHIVE: Looking Back at the Original Angels in America

As the Signature Theatre Company presents the first New York City revival of Tony Kushner's Angels in America, Playbill.com takes a moment to look back at the original Broadway production. The groundbreaking epic played at the Walter Kerr Theatre 1993-1994.

32 PHOTOS
Joe Mantello and Stephen Spinella
Joe Mantello and Stephen Spinella Joan Marcus
Kathleen Chalfant and Ron Leibman
Kathleen Chalfant and Ron Leibman Joan Marcus
Marcia Gay Harden and David Marshall Grant
Marcia Gay Harden and David Marshall Grant Joan Marcus
Marcia Gay Harden and Stephen Spinella
Marcia Gay Harden and Stephen Spinella Joan Marcus
Ron Leibman
Ron Leibman Joan Marcus
Stephen Spinella, David Marshall Grant, Marcia Gay Harden and Joe Mantello
Stephen Spinella, David Marshall Grant, Marcia Gay Harden and Joe Mantello Joan Marcus
Jeffrey Wright and Marcia Gay Harden
Jeffrey Wright and Marcia Gay Harden Joan Marcus
Marcia Gay Harden
Marcia Gay Harden Joan Marcus
David Marshall Grant and Marcia Gay Harden
David Marshall Grant and Marcia Gay Harden Joan Marcus
David Marshall Grant, Stephen Spinella and Jeffrey Wright
David Marshall Grant, Stephen Spinella and Jeffrey Wright Joan Marcus
Share
RELATED:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!