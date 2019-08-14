Anita Gillette and Steven Rattazzi Lead Cast of Ogunquit’s Murder on the Orient Express

Agatha Christie’s classic thriller begins performances August 14.

Tony nominee Anita Gillette (Moonstruck, 30 Rock, Chapter Two) and Steven Rattazzi (Indecent) lead the Ogunquit Playhouse production of Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express, which begins previews August 14 in Ogunquit, Maine.

Tony nominee Ken Ludwig (Lend Me a Tenor, Crazy for You) authored the new stage adaptation based on the 1934 suspense novel that is directed by Shaun Kerrison. Performances continue through August 31.

READ: How Ogunquit Playhouse Shed Its Summerstock Past to Become a Regional Powerhouse

Gillette stars as Princess Dragomiroff opposite Rattazzi as Hercule Poirot. Murder On the Orient Express also features features Ruth Gotschall as Helen Hubbard, Christopher Gurr as Monsieur Bouc, Kate Loprest as Countess Andrenyi, Stephen James Anthony as Hector MacQueen, Andrew Dits as Colonel Arbuthnot and Samuel Ratchett, Patricia Noonan as Mary Debenham, Olev Aleksander as Head Waiter and Michel the Conductor, and Anna Tempte as Greta Ohlsson.

The production has set design by Tony winner Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Tony winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Richard Latta, sound design by Kevin Heard, and wig and make up design by Emilia Martin.

The Ogunquit season continues with Menopause the Musical (September 4–14), Kinky Boots (September 18–October 27), and Annie (November 27–December 22).

Visit OgunquitPlayhouse.org.