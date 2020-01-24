Anita Gillette to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at 2020 MAC Awards

The 34th annual ceremony from the Manhattan Association of Cabarets will take place March 30.

The Manhattan Association of Cabarets will honor stage and screen veteran Anita Gillette with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2020 MAC Awards. The 34th annual ceremony will take place March 30 at Sony Hall.

Gillette won a MAC Award last year in the Celebrity Artist category, having taken the stage at various hotspots across the city (including her Irving Berlin tribute Me & Mr. B at Birdland and a concert version of Woman of the Year at Feinstein's/54 Below).

Her additional stage credits include a Tony-nominated turn in Chapter Two, the original Broadway runs of Gypsy and Cabaret, Off-Broadway's A Parallelogram, and 70, Girls, 70 with Encores! at New York City Center. She's also appeared on screen in The Fitzgerald Family Christmas, Moonstruck, Shall We Dance, and 30 Rock.

The ceremony, produced by Julie Miller and directed by Lennie Watts, will reveal the winners (nominations to be announced shortly) and feature live performances under the baton of Tracy Stark. Additionally, MAC will present the Board of Directors Award to fellow cabaret accolade The Bistro Awards, established by Bob Harrington in 1985.

