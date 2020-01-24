Anita Gillette to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at 2020 MAC Awards

By Ryan McPhee
Jan 24, 2020
 
The 34th annual ceremony from the Manhattan Association of Cabarets will take place March 30.
They're Playing Our Song_Actor's Fund Concert_2019_HR
Anita Gillette Joseph Marzullo/WENN

The Manhattan Association of Cabarets will honor stage and screen veteran Anita Gillette with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2020 MAC Awards. The 34th annual ceremony will take place March 30 at Sony Hall.

Gillette won a MAC Award last year in the Celebrity Artist category, having taken the stage at various hotspots across the city (including her Irving Berlin tribute Me & Mr. B at Birdland and a concert version of Woman of the Year at Feinstein's/54 Below).

Her additional stage credits include a Tony-nominated turn in Chapter Two, the original Broadway runs of Gypsy and Cabaret, Off-Broadway's A Parallelogram, and 70, Girls, 70 with Encores! at New York City Center. She's also appeared on screen in The Fitzgerald Family Christmas, Moonstruck, Shall We Dance, and 30 Rock.

The ceremony, produced by Julie Miller and directed by Lennie Watts, will reveal the winners (nominations to be announced shortly) and feature live performances under the baton of Tracy Stark. Additionally, MAC will present the Board of Directors Award to fellow cabaret accolade The Bistro Awards, established by Bob Harrington in 1985.

Take a Look at Celia Keenan-Bolger and Stephen Kunken in A Parallelogram

Take a Look at Celia Keenan-Bolger and Stephen Kunken in A Parallelogram

The Bruce Norris play debuted at Second Stage July 11 with direction by Michael Greif.

6 PHOTOS
A_Parallelogram_Second_Stage_2017_Production_Photo_0216_Stephen Kunken, Juan Castano, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Anita Gillette in A PARALLELOGRAM_HR.jpg
Stephen Kunken, Juan Castano, Celia Keenan-Bolger, and Anita Gillette Joan Marcus
A_Parallelogram_Second_Stage_2017_Production_Photo_0027_Celia Keenan-Bolger in A PARALLELOGRAM, Photo by Joan Marcus, 2017_HR.jpg
Celia Keenan-Bolger Joan Marcus
A_Parallelogram_Second_Stage_2017_Production_Photo_0053_Stephen Kunken, Celia Keenan-Bolger in A PARALLELOGRAM_HR.jpg
Stephen Kunken and Celia Keenan-Bolger Phil Hamer
A_Parallelogram_Second_Stage_2017_Production_Photo_0131_Anita Gillette in A PARALLELOGRAM, Photo by Joan Marcus, 2017_HR.jpg
Anita Gillette Joan Marcus
A_Parallelogram_Second_Stage_2017_Production_Photo_0093r2_Celia Keenan-Bolger, Anita Gillette in A PARALLELOGRAM, Photo by Joan Marcus, 2017_HR.jpg
Celia Keenan-Bolger and Anita Gillette Joan Marcus
A_Parallelogram_Second_Stage_2017_Production_Photo_0532_Celia Keenan-Bolger, Anita Gillette in A PARALLELOGRAM, Photo by Joan Marcus, 2017_HR.jpg
Celia Keenan-Bolger and Anita Gillette Joan Marcus
