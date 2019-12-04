Ann Harada, Judy McLane, Jonah Platt, More Set for Reading of New Musical Solana

Josh Rhodes directs and choreographs the Michael Heitzman and Ilene Reid musical.

An industry reading of the new musical Solana, directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes, will be presented December 9 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre.

The cast will be led by Thom Sesma (Sweeney Todd), Ann Harada (Avenue Q), Judy McLane (Mamma Mia!), Steve Blanchard (Beauty and the Beast), Jonah Platt (Wicked), Kay Trinidad (Hadestown), and Megumi Nakamura, with Chad Burris, Jordan Grubb, Albert Guerzon, Sam Hamashima, Madeline Hamlet, Kendyl Ito, Joanne Javien, Lisa Helmi Johanson, Rebecca Larkin, Jaygee Macapugay, Ryah Nixon, Lulu Picart, Geena Quintos, Trevor Roderick, Kevin Schuering, Fafa Schaeffer, and Lael Van Keuren.

David Holcenberg (Groundhog Day, Matilda) is the musical director.

Solana, featuring a book, music, and lyrics by Michael Heitzman and Ilene Reid, concerns Chloe Ellsworth, an Asian-American girl growing up among the apple trees of her family’s Midwestern farm, who is seemingly swept back to the land of her birth by a mysterious royal procession.

The reading also has scenic renderings by Paul Tate DePoo III, sound design by John Shivers, and percussion by Everett Bradley. Casting is by Jason Styres. Chris Gunn serves as stage manager, with general management from Evan Bernardin Productions.

For inquiries, contact info@evanbernardinproductions.com.

See What Your Favorite Stars Are Up to Away From Broadway With Playbill Universe