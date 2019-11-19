Anna Wintour to Co-Host Special Performance of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Benefits and Galas   Anna Wintour to Co-Host Special Performance of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
By Emily Selleck
Nov 19, 2019
Buy Tickets to Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
 
The event will benefit anti-domestic and sexual violence organization RAINN.
Adrienne Warren and cast of <i>Tina: The Tina Turner Musical</i>
Adrienne Warren and cast of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical Manuel Harlan

Anna Wintour will co-host a special performance of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical January 31, 2020.

The one-night-only event, featuring a cocktail reception hosted by the Vogue editor-in-chief followed by a performance of the Broadway hit, will benefit the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence organization: RAINN.

Moulin_Rouge_Broadway_Opening_Night_2019_HR
Anna Wintour Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Wintour, an avid patron of the arts, said she was proud to partner with RAINN, which has helped over three million domestic and sexual assault survivors in its 25-year history.

“Tina's story is an inspirational story of triumph and courage, overcoming obstacles and defying odds,” Wintour said. “We are so proud to partner with the production company behind Tina and RAINN, to bring attention to this issue and help put an end to it."

WATCH: Tina Turner's Emotional Speech at Opening Night of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

A select number of $500 event packages inclusive of a premium ticket to the performance and access to the pre-show cocktail reception are available for purchase.

Tina, starring Tony and Olivier nominee Adrienne Warren in the title role, officially opened at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre November 7. Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, the musical charts the life of Turner from her hometown of Nutbush, Tennessee (where she was born Anna-Mae Bullock), her initial rise to stardom, the abuse at the hands of Ike Turner, and her eventual reclamation of her name and image. Incorporated into her story are several of her hits, including "River Deep Mountain High," "Private Dancer," and "(Simply) The Best."

Production Photos Tina: The Tina Turner Musical on Broadway

Production Photos Tina: The Tina Turner Musical on Broadway

4 PHOTOS
Adrienne Warren in <i>Tina: The Tina Turner Musical</i>
Adrienne Warren and Daniel J. Watts in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical Manuel Harlan
Adrienne Warren in <i>Tina: The Tina Turner Musical</i>
Adrienne Warren and Steven Booth in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical Manuel Harlan
Adrienne Warren and cast of <i>Tina: The Tina Turner Musical</i>
Adrienne Warren and cast of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical Manuel Harlan
Adrienne Warren in <i>Tina: The Tina Turner Musical</i>
Adrienne Warren in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical Manuel Harlan
