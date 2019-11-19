Anna Wintour to Co-Host Special Performance of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

The event will benefit anti-domestic and sexual violence organization RAINN.

Anna Wintour will co-host a special performance of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical January 31, 2020.

The one-night-only event, featuring a cocktail reception hosted by the Vogue editor-in-chief followed by a performance of the Broadway hit, will benefit the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence organization: RAINN.

Wintour, an avid patron of the arts, said she was proud to partner with RAINN, which has helped over three million domestic and sexual assault survivors in its 25-year history.



“Tina's story is an inspirational story of triumph and courage, overcoming obstacles and defying odds,” Wintour said. “We are so proud to partner with the production company behind Tina and RAINN, to bring attention to this issue and help put an end to it."

A select number of $500 event packages inclusive of a premium ticket to the performance and access to the pre-show cocktail reception are available for purchase.

Tina, starring Tony and Olivier nominee Adrienne Warren in the title role, officially opened at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre November 7. Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, the musical charts the life of Turner from her hometown of Nutbush, Tennessee (where she was born Anna-Mae Bullock), her initial rise to stardom, the abuse at the hands of Ike Turner, and her eventual reclamation of her name and image. Incorporated into her story are several of her hits, including "River Deep Mountain High," "Private Dancer," and "(Simply) The Best."