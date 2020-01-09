Annaleigh Ashford, Beth Malone, Caissie Levy, More Set for Broadway Belts for PFF!

Benefits and Galas   Annaleigh Ashford, Beth Malone, Caissie Levy, More Set for Broadway Belts for PFF!
By Dan Meyer
Jan 09, 2020
 
Tony-winning producer Daryl Roth will receive the Ralph Howard Legacy Award during the evening’s festivities, hosted by Julie Halston.
Annaleigh Ashford
Annaleigh Ashford Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Tony winner Annaleigh Ashford (You Can’t Take It With You), Tony nominee Beth Malone (Fun Home), Frozen’s Caissie Levy, and more are set to perform at this year’s Broadway Belts for PFF! February 24 at the Edison Ballroom. Also expected to take the stage are Charles Busch, Robert Creighton, and World Series champion-turned-Grammy-winning jazz artist Bernie Williams.

Hosted by Broadway Belts for PFF! founding partner Julie Halston (Tootsie) and directed by Carl Andress, the evening will honor Tony-winning producer Daryl Roth (Kinky Boots, the upcoming musical Between the Lines) with the Ralph Howard Legacy Award. The award recognizes individuals who have demonstrated extraordinary commitment to the pulmonary fibrosis community and embody the mission of fostering and supporting talent through mentorship, opportunity, and education.

READ: Daryl Roth on the ‘Gutsy’ Move to Extend Indecent After Announcing Its Closing

Broadway Belts for PFF! raises money to fight pulmonary fibrosis (PF), a deadly and complex disease that causes progressive scarring in the lungs. PF affects 200,000 Americans annually and 50,000 new cases are diagnosed each year. The benefit began as a tribute to the Associated Press theater critic, Michael Kuchwara, who died of PF in 2010. Every year since, Broadway stars have graced the stage, belting their favorite tunes in support.

Following the event, Ashford will reprise her role as Dot in Sunday in the Park With George in the West End opposite Jake Gyllenhaal. In addition, Malone will star in The Unsinkable Molly Brown in a Transport Group production while Levy moves a couple of blocks north to Studio 54 for Caroline, or Change.

In 2019, the event raised more than $400,000. Performers included Tony winners Santino Fontana and Lindsay Mendez.

