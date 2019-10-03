Annaleigh Ashford to Play Late Night Show at Feinstein’s/54 Below on New Year's Eve

The Tony winner returns to the midtown hot spot following her sold-out New Year’s concert in 2015.

Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford will ring in another New Year at Feinstein’s/54 Below with a late-night concert on December 31. Ashford returns with longtime music director Will Van Dyke and the Whiskey 5, following their sold-out New Year’s engagement at the venue in 2015.

Ashford promises glam rock, glitter, gay magic, and sing-alongs in her decadent toast to 2020 that kicks off at 11 PM.

A Tony winner for You Can’t Take It With You, Ashford co-starred with Jake Gyllenhaal in the recent Broadway of Sunday in the Park With George. Her stage appearances also include Sylvia, Kinky Boots, Wicked, and the Off-Broadway revival of Rent.

Ashford co-starred in the first two seasons of Ryan Murphy’s American Crime Story, and will return for the third season of the FX franchise. She is also attached to star in an upcoming biopic about Judy Holliday.

Feinstein's/54 Below will also feature an early New Year's Eve performance of Seth Sikes Celebrates the 20s on New Year's Eve beginning at 7 PM.

Tickets go on sale October 7. Visit 54Below.com.

