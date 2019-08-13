Anne Kauffman to Direct New Sarah Silverman Musical The Bedwetter Off-Broadway

The Obie-winning director of The Lucky Ones will direct the spring production at the Atlantic.

Obie Award recipient and Drama Desk Award winner Anne Kauffman (Mary Jane, The Lucky Ones) is set to direct the world premiere of the musical adaptation of Sarah Silverman's best-selling memoir, The Bedwetter, at Atlantic Theater Company.

Scheduled for spring 2020, the new musical features a book by Admissions playwright Joshua Harmon and Silverman, lyrics by Adam Schlesinger and Silverman, and music by Schlesinger.

Performances will begin April 25 for a limited run through June 14 in the Linda Gross Theater (previously announced dates were May 9–June 28). Casting and a full creative team will be announced.

The world premiere of The Bedwetter, which details Silverman's upbringing and her comedic influences, is part of a season at the Atlantic that also includes Alice Birch's London hit, Anatomy of a Suicide, and world premieres from Stephen Adly Guirgis, Eboni Booth, Ethan Coen, and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child writer Jack Thorne.