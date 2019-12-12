Annie Golden to Become a Broadway Bounty Hunter Once More in Cast Recording

Ghostlight Records will record the album, featuring the cast of the Off-Broadway production.

The Broadway Bounty Hunter strikes again! Ghostlight Records will issue an Off-Broadway original cast recording of the Joe Iconis musical, starring Annie Golden (Hair, Assassins). The album will be released later this season.

Featuring music and lyrics by the Tony-nominated Iconis (Be More Chill), the musical follows a down-on-her-luck actor who becomes a bounty hunter, which may be her best gig yet. The book was written by Lance Rubin, Jason SweetTooth Williams, and Iconis.

READ: How Be More Chill’s Joe Iconis Teamed Up With Annie Golden for Broadway Bounty Hunter

In addition to Golden, the album will feature cast members Alan H. Green (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as Lazarus, Tony Award nominee Brad Oscar (Something Rotten!) as Mac Roundtree, and Emily Borromeo (School of Rock) as Shiro Jin. Also returning from the Off-Broadway production and providing the vocals for multiple characters are Badia Farha, Jasmine Forsberg, Omar Garibay, Jared Joseph, and Christina Sajous.

The Broadway Bounty Hunter band features Geoffrey Ko (conductor, keyboard I), Zac Zinger (saxophone, woodwinds, keyboard II), Khrys Williams (trumpet, flugabone), Megan Talay (guitar), Amanda Ruzza (bass), and Rosa Avila (drums), with Danielle Gimbal as copyist.

The album will be produced by Joe Iconis and Charlie Rosen, and co-produced by Geoffrey Ko and Ian Kagey, with Jennifer Ashley Tepper serving as executive producer.

Broadway Bounty Hunter, directed and choreographed by Jennifer Werner, ran at Greenwich House Theater July 9–August 8 earlier this year following the musical’s sold-out world-premiere at Barrington Stage Company.

