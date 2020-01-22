Annual Broadway Backwards Concert Sets March Date at the New Amsterdam Theatre

By Andrew Gans
Jan 22, 2020
 
The evening benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center in New York City.
Jenn Colella and Cast Jonathan Tichler

The 15th annual Broadway Backwards fundraiser, featuring gender-reversed and star-studded twists on classic and modern favorites, will be held March 16 at 8 PM at the New Amsterdam Theatre.

Creator Robert Bartley will return to direct and choreograph the event, which is produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and benefits Broadway Cares and the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center in New York City.

Robert Bartley Curtis Brown

Mary-Mitchell Campbell will be the music supervisor for the evening with choreography by James Kinney and Joshua Buscher-West, who is also the associate director.

Performers will be announced in the coming weeks. Attendees can expect performances from stars of stage and screen with men singing songs originally intended for women and vice versa. Artists will honor the songs of musical theatre while celebrating the LGBTQ+ community and creating an environment of equality, awareness, and love.

Last year's edition of Broadway Backwards raised a record-breaking $704,491. In its 14 years, the annual fundraiser has brought in more than $4.8 million for Broadway Cares and The Center.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation’s leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources, and generosity of the American theatre community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Tickets are available at BroadwayCares.org.

Gavin Creel, Andrew Rannells, and Ensemble Curtis Brown
Caitlin Kinnunen and Isabelle McCalla Curtis Brown
Casse Levy and Ann Klein Curtis Brown
Alexandra Silber and Robyn Hurder Curtis Brown
Nicole Vanessa Ortiz, Lilli Cooper, and Teal Wicks Jonathan Tichler
Len Cariou Curtis Brown
Debra Monk, Bonnie Milligan, and Ensemble Jonathan Tichler
Alice Ripley and Ensemble Jonathan Tichler
Kathleen Turner Curtis Brown
Ariana DeBose and Ensemble Curtis Brown
