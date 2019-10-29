Annual Kids’ Night on Broadway Sets 2020 Date

The Broadway League event allows kids 18 and under to attend Broadway shows free of charge when accompanied by a full-paying adult.

Kids’ Night on Broadway, the annual event where kids age 18 and under can attend participating Broadway shows for free when accompanied by a full-paying adult, will be held February 25, 2020.

Participating shows will be announced at a later date. Tickets will be available for purchase in December.

A Kids’ Night on Broadway ticket also includes restaurant discounts, parking discounts, and more. Select shows will offer in-theatre activities for kids including talkbacks and special edition activity books.

Kids’ Night on Broadway, presented by The Broadway League, will also take place in multiple cities around the country, with different shows and venues putting their own spin on the event. Visit KidsNightonBroadway.com.

