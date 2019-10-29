Annual Kids’ Night on Broadway Sets 2020 Date

toggle menu
toggle search form
Industry News   Annual Kids’ Night on Broadway Sets 2020 Date
By Andrew Gans
Oct 29, 2019
 
The Broadway League event allows kids 18 and under to attend Broadway shows free of charge when accompanied by a full-paying adult.
Kids_Night_On_Broadway_Sardis_2018_HR
Kids Night on Broadway Marc J. Franklin

Kids’ Night on Broadway, the annual event where kids age 18 and under can attend participating Broadway shows for free when accompanied by a full-paying adult, will be held February 25, 2020.

Participating shows will be announced at a later date. Tickets will be available for purchase in December.

A Kids’ Night on Broadway ticket also includes restaurant discounts, parking discounts, and more. Select shows will offer in-theatre activities for kids including talkbacks and special edition activity books.

Kids’ Night on Broadway, presented by The Broadway League, will also take place in multiple cities around the country, with different shows and venues putting their own spin on the event. Visit KidsNightonBroadway.com.

Photos: See Joey McIntyre, Caitlin Kinnunen, and Isabella McCalla Celebrate Kids' Night on Broadway

Photos: See Joey McIntyre, Caitlin Kinnunen, and Isabella McCalla Celebrate Kids' Night on Broadway

15 PHOTOS
Kids_Night_On_Broadway_March_2019_HR
Kids' Night on Broadway Marc J. Franklin
Kids_Night_On_Broadway_March_2019_HR
Brittany Marcell Monachino and Jennifer Noble Marc J. Franklin
Kids_Night_On_Broadway_March_2019_HR
Ellen Greenwald Marc J. Franklin
Kids_Night_On_Broadway_March_2019_HR
Joey McIntyre Marc J. Franklin
Kids_Night_On_Broadway_March_2019_HR
Joey McIntyre Marc J. Franklin
Kids_Night_On_Broadway_March_2019_HR
Caitlin Kinnunen and Isabelle McCalla Marc J. Franklin
Kids_Night_On_Broadway_March_2019_HR
Caitlin Kinnunen, Isabelle McCalla, and Joey McIntyre Marc J. Franklin
Kids_Night_On_Broadway_March_2019_HR
Caitlin Kinnunen, Isabelle McCalla, and Joey McIntyre Marc J. Franklin
Kids_Night_On_Broadway_March_2019_HR
Isabelle McCalla, Joey McInytre, and Caitlin Kinnunen Marc J. Franklin
Kids_Night_On_Broadway_March_2019_HR
Isabelle McCalla, Joey McInytre, and Caitlin Kinnunen Marc J. Franklin
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!